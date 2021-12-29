Jefferson Regional announces 2 leadership shifts: 4 things to know

Two nursing leaders at Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff, Ark., will transition to new roles Jan. 1, 2022.

Four things to know:

1. Assistant Chief Nursing Officer Michelle Powell, MSN, RN, will assume the role of CNO at Jefferson Regional, a news release shared with Becker's said.

2. Current CNO Louise Hickman, BSN, RN, has been appointed chief clinical officer for the organization.

3. Ms. Powell has been with Jefferson Regional for 23 years and has held her current title for three years.

4. Ms. Hickman has served as CNO for 18 years. In her new role, she will oversee the organization's surgical services, cardiology and cath lab, pharmacy, and nursing school, the news release said.