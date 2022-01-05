MercyOne affiliate names new CEO

George Von Mock has been appointed CEO of Hansen Family Hospital in Iowa Falls, Iowa, an affiliate of Des Moines, Iowa-based MercyOne health system.

Mr. Von Mock, who had held the top position in an interim capacity since July 2021, previously served as the hospital's CFO for two years, a news release said. Before that, he was the director of finance for MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa.

"George's experience as a healthcare administrator, as well as his knowledge of rural healthcare, is sure to be a true asset to Hansen Family Hospital and our community," said Steve Howard, chair of Hansen Family Hospital's board of trustees.

MercyOne was founded in 1998 through a collaboration between Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health and Trinity Health in Ohio.