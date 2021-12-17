Ballad Health promotes 2 leaders in southern market: 5 things to know

Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health announced the promotions of Lisa Carter and Kenny Shafer in its southern market, effective immediately.

Five things to know:

1. Ms. Carter, CEO of Niswonger Children's Hospital and the Ballad Health Niswonger Children's Network, was named president of the health system's southern market, a Dec. 15 news release shared with Becker's said.

2. Ms. Carter was named board chair for the Children's Hospital Alliance of Tennessee in September 2020.

3. Mr. Shafer, COO of Johnson City Medical Center and Niswonger Children’s Hospital since 2018, was appointed CEO of Johnson City Medical Center.

4. In addition to his COO role, Mr. Shafer had been serving as the medical center's interim CEO since July.

5. Mr. Shafer previously served as assistant vice president of Ballad Health's neuroscience service line.