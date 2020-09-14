Niswonger Children's CEO to chair Tennessee hospital association

Lisa Carter, the CEO of Niswonger Children's Hospital and vice president of pediatric services at Ballad Health, both in Johnson City, Tenn., is the new board chair for the Children's Hospital Alliance of Tennessee.

The appointment, announced Sept. 11, marks the first time a leader from Niswonger Children's had been voted to chair the organization. The Children's Hospital Alliance of Tennessee focuses on bringing in leadership and experts from the state's children's hospitals to collaborate and advocate on children's health issues.

Ms. Carter became CEO of Niswonger Children's in 2015. Under her leadership, the hospital has implemented new programs in neonatal abstinence syndrome, trauma-informed care, rural telehealth and social determinants of health.

