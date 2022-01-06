Jefferson Regional announces 2nd ASBrS appointment, new chief of staff: 5 things to know

A second surgeon from Jefferson Regional Medical Center has been inducted into the American Society of Breast Surgeons, a leadership organization for surgeons treating breast disease. The Pine Bluff, Ark.-based medical center also has a new chief of staff.

Five things to know:

1. Michelle Eckert, MD, was recently inducted into the ASBrS, a news release shared with Becker's said.

2. Charles Mabry, MD, a Jefferson Regional physician and ASBrS member since 1999, was one of the first physicians in Arkansas to be inducted into the organization.

3. Nine additional Arkansas physicians are members of ASBrS.

4. Toni Middleton, MD, has been appointed chief of staff for Jefferson Regional, a news release said.

5. Dr. Middleton, who will serve in the role for two years, is currently a professor in the family medicine residency program at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Pine Bluff campus, where she also sees patients.