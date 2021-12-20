University of Iowa Health Care names CFO

Mark Henrichs was appointed associate vice president for finance and CFO for University of Iowa Health Care in Iowa City, effective immediately.

Mr. Henrichs had been serving as interim CFO since August, following the departure of Bradley Haws, the health system announced Dec. 15.

"We are delighted that Mark has agreed to fill this important leadership role," said Brooks Jackson, MD, UI vice president for medical affairs. "He has a comprehensive understanding of our health system's finances and strategic plan, and he's done a great job over the past several months as our interim CFO."

Mr. Henrichs previously served as CFO of UI Hospitals & Clinics for three years.

Before joining the health system in 2004, he led financial operations for University of Missouri Health Care in Columbia, Mo., according to the health system.