U of Iowa Health Care names interim CFO

Mark Henrichs was named interim CFO of University of Iowa Health Care, the Iowa City-based organization said.

Mr. Henrichs will begin the new role Aug. 7. He will take over for Brad Haws, who announced in June that he is stepping down as CFO of University of Iowa Health Care to take the same position at Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare.

For the last three years, Mr. Henrichs has served as CFO of UI Hospitals & Clinics.

University of Iowa Health Care is the university's healthcare enterprise, which includes UI Hospitals & Clinics.