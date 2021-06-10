Emory Healthcare names new CFO

Brad Haws has been tapped to be CFO of Emory Healthcare, the Atlanta-based health system said June 9.

Mr. Haws most recently has served as associate vice president and CFO of Iowa City-based University of Iowa Health Care. He also held leadership roles in the Charlottesville-based University of Virginia health system, including as CEO of the University of Virginia Physicians and adviser to the medical school dean.

He begins his new role Aug. 17.

Emory said current CFO Jimmy Hatcher will be with the health system through the end of 2021 for a planned transition period before retiring in January.

Read more about Mr. Haws here.