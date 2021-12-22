McLaren names new CEO of Michigan hospital

Tracey Franovich, RN, has been named president and CEO of McLaren Oakland hospital in Pontiac, Mich., effective Jan. 3.

She succeeds Margaret Dimond, who decided to pursue another opportunity, a news release shared with Becker's said.

Ms. Franovich joins McLaren from Franciscan Alliance, where she held several leadership roles throughout her 17 years with the Mishawaka, Ind.-based health system, most recently as system vice president of operation transformation.

McLaren Oakland is a 318-bed facility. The McLaren system includes 15 hospitals in Michigan and Ohio.