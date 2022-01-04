New York hospital promotes COO to top leadership position

Daniel Maughan has been promoted to the role of president and CEO of Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall hospital in Newburgh, N.Y.

As COO since January 2021, Mr. Maughan led the hospital's response to the opioid epidemic and COVID-19 vaccination efforts, as well as efforts to obtain $20 million in grant funding for upcoming facility enhancements, a news release said.

When asked by Becker's in November 2020 what he sees as the most exciting opportunity in healthcare, Mr. Maughan said, "Innovation in the role hospitals will need to play in creating healthy communities and the prevention of chronic disease. New business models that allow hospitals to worry less about how much reimbursement comes from payers, by giving the community not only what it needs, but what it wants."

Mr. Maughan's CEO role became effective Jan. 1.