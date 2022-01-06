Stanford Children's CEO named chair of Children's Hospital Association board

Stanford Children's Health CEO Paul King has been appointed chair of the board of trustees of the Children's Hospital Association, effective Jan. 1, 2022.

"Paul is the right leader at an unprecedented time for children's hospitals," Mark Wietecha, CEO of CHA, said in a news release. "He will lead the way and help us push through current and emerging crises by strengthening our voice, collaboration and impact."

Mr. King, who has spent 35 years in healthcare management, became CEO of the Palo Alto, Calif.-based pediatric health system in 2019. He succeeds Marcy Doderer, CEO of Little Rock-based Arkansas Children's Hospital, as leader of the 2022 CHA board.

R. Lawrence Moss, MD, president and CEO of Nemours Children's Health in Wilmington, Del., and Orlando, Fla., has also joined the board as a member, a spokesperson told Becker's.