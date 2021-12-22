OU Health exec to fill 3 leadership roles at UVM Health Network

Jason Sanders, MD, will join the University of Vermont Health Network in Burlington as president and CEO of the health system's medical group, as well as network executive vice president for clinical affairs and senior associate dean for clinical affairs at the Larner College of Medicine.

Dr. Sanders succeeds Claude Deschamps, MD, who stepped down at the end of September, a Dec. 21 news release shared with Becker's said.

Dr. Sanders has served as the senior vice president and provost for the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center in Oklahoma City since 2015. He has also served as the co-chair of OU Health's board since July, according to LinkedIn.

"These are extremely challenging times for healthcare providers, and we know Dr. Sanders is the right leader at the right time for advancing our clinical, research and educational missions," said John Brumsted, president and CEO of UVM Health Network.

Dr. Sanders will assume his new roles in February 2022, the news release said.