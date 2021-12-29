HR executive named COO of El Centro Regional Medical Center

Luis Castro has been appointed COO of El Centro (Calif.) Regional Medical Center, an affiliate of UC San Diego Health.

Mr. Castro has served in several roles since joining the organization in 2005, most recently as chief human resources officer, a Dec. 28 news release said.

"Luis has been a valuable member of our team for the past 16 years," Adolphe Edward, MD, the medical center's CEO, said. "We believe having Luis in the COO role will help keep our hospital moving forward."

Mr. Castro began his career in human resources in the private sector and is a member of the Society for Human Resources Management, the news release said.