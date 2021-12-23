Tomah Health CEO to retire after 50 years in healthcare

Phil Stuart will retire from his role as CEO of Tomah (Wisc.) Health, an organization he has led for 27 years.

"It is bittersweet as it feels like I am leaving at a time when healthcare and Tomah Health are faced with very significant challenges," Mr. Stuart stated in a Dec. 20 news release. "I am confident that the team is well positioned to handle whatever comes their way."

Mr. Stuart's career in healthcare spans five decades. Though he plans to step down in June 2022, he will remain in the role until a successor is named, according to the news release.