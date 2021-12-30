Children's National Hospital elevates CIO role

Washington, D.C.-based Children's National Hospital has elevated the role of chief information officer to executive vice president as the hospital continues its investment in information technology.

According to a Dec. 30 press release, Matt MacVey, the hospital's current CIO, will assume the role of executive vice president and CIO starting Jan. 1.

Mr. MacVey will be in charge of modernizing infrastructure and cybersecurity functions, as well as working to identify information technologies needed to support clinical and biomedical research.

