HCA's Twin Cities Hospital in Florida gets new CEO

Todd Jackson was appointed CEO of Twin Cities Hospital in Niceville, Fla., part of HCA Healthcare's North Florida Division.

He succeeded Dave Whalen, who had been the hospital's top leader since 1987, a Dec. 20 news release shared with Becker's said.

Mr. Jackson has held leadership roles with Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare for 15 years. He most recently served as market COO for both Fort Walton Beach (Fla.) Medical Center and Twin Cities Hospital. During his tenure at Fort Walton, he led multiple projects, including the construction of new freestanding emergency rooms and the expansion of the hospital's cardiac program.

Mr. Jackson assumed his new role on Dec. 17, the news release said.

Twin Cities Hospital is a 65-bed hospital that has served patients for more than 40 years.