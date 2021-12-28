Mosaic Life Care leader named CEO of Maury Regional Health

Davin Turner, DO, was appointed CEO of Maury Regional Health in Columbia, Tenn.

He will assume the role on March 20, 2022, a news release said.

He succeeds Alan Watson, who retired in September after leading the health system for nine years.

Dr. Turner has held multiple leadership roles with Missouri-based Mosaic Life Care since 1996, most recently as president and CMO of Mosaic Life Care Medical Center St. Joseph (Mo.). He previously served as president and CMO of Mosaic Life Care Clinic, a practice that includes 50 locations in three states, the news release said.