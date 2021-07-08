Maury Regional Health CEO to retire

Alan Watson, the CEO of Columbia, Tenn.-based Maury Regional Health, is retiring after helming the health system for nine years, according to a July 8 report by The Daily Herald.

Mr. Watson is returning to his hometown, Cleveland, Tenn., to live on his family's 100-acre farm. He intends to spend more time with his grandchildren after the loss of his son.

"The last year and a half with the loss of our son and the pandemic, it has changed our focus on what is important," Mr. Watson said during the meeting. "We are from Cleveland, Tennessee, we have been gone for 15 years, and it is time to go home."

Mr. Watson has been the CEO of the health system since 2012. Before becoming CEO, he was the COO at Maury Regional from February 2010 until November 2012.

He will continue in the position until September and plans to continue working as a consultant.