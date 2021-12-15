Loma Linda University Health names new CEO

Trevor Wright has been appointed CEO of Loma Linda (Calif.) University Health Hospitals.

Mr. Wright has spent the last seven years as the organization's COO, a Dec. 15 news release shared with Becker's said. During that time, he oversaw Loma Linda University Medical Center's six hospital campuses and 982 licensed beds.

"Trevor is a key member of our leadership team and has had significant responsibilities for the accomplishments the hospitals have made over the past six years," Richard Hart, MD, the health system's president, stated in the news release.

Mr. Wright previously served as senior vice president and administrator of the University Hospital of LLUMC and COO of Shawnee Mission (Kan.) Health.

He made Becker's list of "100 great leaders in healthcare" in 2018.