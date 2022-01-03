Avera affiliate names new chief nursing officer: 5 things to know 

Tara Geddes, RN, has been appointed chief nursing officer for Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars, Iowa, part of Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Health.

Five things to know:

1. Ms. Geddes succeeds Lorrie Mortensen, MSN, who is retiring after 43 years in nursing, a Dec. 30 news release said.

2. After receiving her associates degree in nursing in 2001, Ms. Geddes began her career working with surgical and oncology patients.

3. She joined Floyd Valley Healthcare in 2014 as the community health manager.

4. Ms. Geddes' previously led quality management and patient services at a federally qualified health center and served as a hospice team manager and medical manager, according to the news release.

5. Her new role became effective Jan. 3.