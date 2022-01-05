Tenet's Kidada Hawkins to lead 2 BayCare hospitals

Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System has appointed Kidada Hawkins president of its Winter Haven (Fla.) and Winter Haven Women's Hospitals, effective Feb. 21.

He will succeed Susan Croushore, who became interim president in August following the departure of Steve Nierman, a Jan. 4 news release said.

Mr. Hawkins has spent the last three years as market COO for Birmingham, Ala.-based Princeton Baptist Medical Center and Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper, Ala. Both hospitals are owned and operated by Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

He previously served as CEO of Shoals Hospital in Muscle Shoals, Ala., and COO of rural hospital operations for St. Vincent's Health System in Birmingham, the news release said.

Mr. Hawkins made Becker's list of "70 African American leaders in healthcare to know" in 2020.