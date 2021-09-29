Blake Medical Center taps new CEO

Steve Nierman was named CEO and president of Bradenton, Fla.-based Blake Medical Center, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare. His role became effective Sept. 27, a news release shared with Becker's said.

Mr. Nierman most recently served as the president of Winter Haven (Fla.) Hospital and the Polk County market leader for Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System. He previously held multiple leadership positions with BayCare including as president of Plant City-based South Florida Baptist Hospital, and COO roles at Spring Hill (Fla.) Regional Hospital and Memorial Hospital of Tampa.

"Steve brings to the Blake Medical Center team a stellar track record in market leadership, service excellence, quality focus, and community engagement," said Ravi Chari, MD, president of HCA Healthcare's West Florida division. "I am confident our talented team of caregivers, physicians and community leaders will be well supported as we continue to move the hospital forward to meet the needs of one of Florida's fastest growing areas."