Tennessee Oncology announces new CMO, chief strategy officer

Nashville-based cancer center Tennessee Oncology has announced two new executive appointments.

Stephen Schleicher, MD, became the organization's CMO on Jan. 1. He succeeded Natalie Dickson, MD, who will remain in her role as president of the company while taking on the newly created role of chief strategy officer, a Jan. 3 news release said.

As CMO, Dr. Dickson helped facilitate Tennessee Oncology's entrance into Medicare's Oncology Care Model. Her other achievements include the launch of integrative oncology and genetics counseling programs and the creation of one of oncology's largest internal palliative care programs, the news release said.

Dr. Schleicher joined Tennessee Oncology three years ago, most recently serving as the medical director of value-based care. He is also the president of the Tennessee Oncology Practice Society.