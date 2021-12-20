Jim Beiermann promoted to SEO of Southwestern Health Resources

Lauren Jensik 
Southwestern Health Resources has promoted Jim Beiermann to the role of senior executive officer.

Mr. Beiermann most recently served as the Dallas-based health system's CFO, a Dec. 20 news release said.

Before joining Southwestern Health Resources in 2019, Mr. Beiermann worked on the payer side of healthcare, holding leadership titles with Molina Healthcare and Conifer Health Solutions, according to LinkedIn.

Southwestern Health Resources comprises Dallas-based UT Southwestern Medical Center and Texas Health Resources in Arlington and includes 29 hospital locations.

