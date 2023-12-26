85 hospitals closing departments or ending services

A number of healthcare organizations have recently closed medical departments or ended services at facilities to shore up finances, focus on more in-demand services or address staffing shortages.

Here are 85 department closures or services ending, announced, advanced or finalized that Becker's has reported since Feb. 2:

1. Clark Fork Valley Hospital in Plains, Mont., said it will close its Medicare-certified home health agency as it restructures home health services. The decision, effective Jan. 1, will not affect hospice services, which will continue unchanged.

2. Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar Health System announced that it is closing Wellstar East Point Health Center, a clinic located in the shuttered Atlanta Medical Center South, in January.

3. Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth closed its Lacamas Clinic in Camas, Wash., Dec. 15. Lacamas Clinic providers relocated to other clinic spaces and resumed seeing patients Dec. 18.

4. North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison, Ark. is closing two clinics in Marshall and Lead Hill, Ark., along with one of its two urgent care centers. It will also end services at its inpatient geriatric behavioral health unit.

5. Chenango Memorial Hospital in Norwich, N.Y., part of Binghamton, N.Y.-based United Health Services, is closing its long-term care unit on Jan. 31.

6. Banner Health is closing its hospice operations in the Phoenix and Tucson, Ariz., metropolitan areas and transferring patients and employees to a nonprofit provider. The decision to wind down its hospice operations comes as the 30-hospital system plans to focus on home health and ambulatory services.

7. Windham (Conn.) Hospital, part of Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare, received approval from the state Dec. 1 to end its labor and delivery services after a three-year process. Under the terms of the settlement reached with the state, the hospital must hire an independent third party to assess the needs for and feasibility of establishing a birthing center.

8. Sunnyside, Washington-based Astria Health ended all heart procedures and interventional cardiology services at its clinics and Astria Sunnyside Hospital Dec. 16. The closing is due to staffing challenges and the rising costs of supplies and labor. The hospital and clinics will still provide inpatient heart diagnostic imaging services and stabilize patients with major heart events before referring them to another hospital for ongoing treatment.

9. Valparaiso, Ind.-based Northwest Health closed two of its urgent care clinics in Portage and Valparaiso on Dec. 1.

10. Gardner, Mass.-based Heywood Urgent Care Center closed to the general public Dec. 1 after its parent company, Heywood Healthcare, filed for bankruptcy in October. The urgent care center will treat patients whose primary care physician is a member of Heywood Medical Group.

11. Renton, Wash.-based Providence closed all 27 of its ExpressCare retail clinics in Southern California on Nov. 17. The healthcare labor shortage, inflation, supply chain disruptions, declining volumes and a highly competitive retail health industry led to "unprecedented operating losses" for the retail clinics, a spokesperson for the 51-hospital system told Becker's.

12. West Des Moines, Iowa-based MercyOne is shuttering a family medicine clinic in Urbandale, Iowa. The clinic is closing due to "structural challenges with the current building, paired with ongoing financial challenges facing healthcare," according to a statement from MercyOne.

13. Southwest Healthcare's Palmdale (Calif.) Regional Medical Center laid off 87 employees following the Oct. 30 closure of its maternity ward, according to WARN documents filed with the state Nov. 14.

14. Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica is closing an urgent care center in Holland, Ohio, and merging two others in Perrysburg, Ohio, effective Jan. 1. The system also closed two home health locations and significantly scaled back operations at a third Nov. 1 as part of its strategy to exit the home healthcare business.

15. Sandusky, Ohio-based Firelands Regional Medical Center said Nov. 11 it is closing its award-winning open heart surgery program after 23 years. A lack of patients and sinking reimbursements are some of the reasons for the closure.

16. Decatur, Texas-based Wise Health System relocated some of its oncology services and closed its radiation therapy services Dec. 1.

17. ProMedica Coldwater (Mich.) Hospital plans to discontinue its maternity services at the facility by the end of the year.

18. Houston-based Texas Children's Hospital is shuttering two health centers that primarily serve low-income patients. The system's Centers for Women and Children closed its Greenspoint, Texas, location Dec. 1 and is closing its southwest Houston location June 30.

19. Cloquet, Minn.-based Community Memorial Hospital is laying off 30 staff members as the nursing home it operates on its campus closes. The hospital is closing the Sunnyside Health Care Center because of the "nationwide" financial problems such facilities are facing.

20. Wichita, Kan.-based Ascension Via Christi on Dec. 20 ceased operations at its emergency department in Fort Scott, Kan.

21. The emergency department at PeaceHealth's Sacred Heart Medical Center University District hospital campus in Eugene, Ore., ceased operations Dec. 1.

22. Albany, N.Y.-based St. Peter's Health Partners delayed plans to shut down the maternity unit at Troy, N.Y.-based Samaritan Hospital by six months to address community members' concerns about care access and transportation barriers. The system now aims to shutter the unit no later than June 30.

23. Mayo Clinic on Dec. 12 permanently closed its clinic at Ridgeview (Minn.) Le Sueur Campus. Ridgeview had been leasing the space from Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic since 2018.

24. Monroe County Hospital in Monroeville, Ala., will shutter its obstetrics unit due to a lack of staff.

25. Birmingham, Ala.-based Brookwood Baptist Health closed obstetrics departments at hospitals in Birmingham and Shelby County.

26. Six clinics run by shuttered Williamston, N.C.-based Martin General Hospital closed Oct. 5.

27. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare on Oct. 4 closed New Richey, Fla.-based HCA Florida Trinity West Hospital, which offered mental health services. The system consolidated those services to HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital and HCA Florida Largo West Hospital.

28. West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health closed five urgent care centers on Sept. 30 and sold eight others to Birmingham, Ala.-based American Family Care.

29. UMass Memorial Health closed the maternity unit at its Leominster, Mass., hospital at midnight Sept. 22 despite months of criticism and protests. UMass Memorial HealthAlliance-Clinton Hospital in May proposed a plan to close the unit. The unit has averaged 1.3 births per day through most of fiscal year 2023 and experienced staffing shortages, the hospital noted in its closure plan.

30. Dunn, N.C.-based Betsy Johnson Hospital, part of two-hospital system Harnett Health, ended labor and delivery services Oct. 15.

31. OhioHealth's hospital in Van Wert ended inpatient maternity care on Sept. 30.

32. IU Health Blackford Hospital in Hartford City, Ind., ended inpatient and emergency department services Oct. 1.

33. Detroit-based DMC Sinai Grace Hospital closed its outpatient cancer clinic Oct. 1.

34. York (Maine) Hospital said it was closing its birthing center at the end of September. Hospital officials noted that the decision to do so is the result of a decline in births and a shortage of workers.

35. Inglewood, Calif.-based Centinela Hospital Medical Center ended maternal child health services on Oct. 25 amid continued fallout over the death of a patient earlier this year.

36. UChicago Medicine AdventHealth GlenOaks hospital in Glendale Heights, Ill., plans to discontinue its obstetrics services because of low demand and community factors including the higher median age in Glendale Heights.

37. Perry County Memorial Hospital in Tell City, Ind., will end labor and delivery services Jan. 1. Hospital officials cited low demand as the reason for the service line closure.

38. Northfield (Minn.) Hospital will close its 40-bed, long-term care center in October due to staffing and financial challenges.

39. Saranac Lake, N.Y.-based Adirondack Health closed its emergency department in Lake Placid, N.Y., on Aug. 20 after receiving state approval.

40. The in-home care arm of Syracuse, N.Y.-based St. Joseph's Health, part of Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health, shut down Oct. 23.

41. The board of directors for Tri-City Medical Center in Oceanside, Calif., voted July 27 to indefinitely suspend labor and delivery services.

42. Charlotte, N.C.-based StarMed Healthcare announced it was closing two satellite locations July 19. In the announcement, CEO Michael Estramonte also said the system laid off 15 employees, or 10 percent of the workforce, as the centers shift from primary and urgent care to primary care.

43. Vicksburg, Miss.-based Merit Health River Region closed its behavioral health unit on June 30.

44. Wilkes-Barre (Pa.) General Hospital moved up the date it planned to end childbirth services by about three weeks, with the care ending abruptly July 11.

45. Good Samaritan Hospital, operated by Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, closed the inpatient psychiatric facility at its Mission Oaks Hospital in Los Gatos, Calif., on Aug. 20.

46. Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine shut down one of its urgent care centers, Penn Urgent Care South Philadelphia, on June 30, as more patients are turning to telehealth for care.

47. The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board on June 27 unanimously approved a request from HSHS St. Mary's Hospital to shutter four of its units. The Decatur, Ill.-based hospital will wrap up its advanced inpatient rehabilitation, obstetrics and newborn nursery, pediatrics and inpatient behavioral health services.

48. Catholic Health shared plans to eliminate several services at Mount St. Mary's Hospital in Lewiston, N.Y., including surgery, dialysis, imaging, maternity and gastrointestinal care and some inpatient beds.

49. Jackson, Miss.-based St. Dominic Health Services ended its behavioral health services unit, citing financial difficulties. The unit stopped taking admissions after June 6.

50. Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Lutheran Hospital is closing its heart transplant and inpatient burn units due to low patient volumes. The inpatient burn unit stopped accepting new patients June 2.

52. Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth closed its pediatric cardiology clinic, sleep clinic, optometry clinic and optical shop July 21. It also ended its comprehensive outpatient palliative care May 26 and reduced staff to one nurse and one social worker for in-home care.

52. Milwaukee-based Froedtert Health closed the behavioral health unit at Froedtert Menomonee Falls (Wis.) on May 12.

53. Welch (W.Va.) Community Hospital announced plans to close its long-term care unit. The closure of the 59-bed unit is part of the hospital's transition to the West Virginia University Health System.

54. Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare is closing its labor and delivery services at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana, Ill.

55. Northern Maine Medical Center in Fort Kent closed its obstetrics unit May 26. The move comes as birth rates decline in the area along with staffing trouble.

56. Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health ended acute care, general surgery and emergency services at Einstein Medical Center Elkins Park (Pa.) and converted the facility solely into a physical rehabilitation provider.

57. CoxHealth closed the labor and delivery unit at Cox (Mo.) Monett Hospital, citing difficulties recruiting obstetricians and family practice physicians.

58. Warsaw, N.Y.-based Wyoming County Community Health System ended its birthing services June 1 amid financial challenges and declining births in the area.

59. Alta Vista Regional Hospital in Las Vegas, N.M., ended intensive care unit services June 3. The hospital said the change would allow it to focus on its highly utilized medical-surgical unit.

60. Springfield, Ore.-based McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center closed its maternity health practice July 7. The for-profit McKenzie-Willamette hospital said the 11-employee midwifery program was "unsustainable."

61. Renton, Wash.-based Providence ended labor and delivery at Petaluma (Calif.) Valley Hospital on May 1 until further notice.

62. Gardner, Mass.-based Heywood Hospital closed its pulmonary unit in mid-April due to financial reasons.

63. Yale New Haven (Conn.) Hospital "ceased use" of its emergency use annex April 11 amid discussions to extend its certificate of occupancy.

64. Chelsea (Mich.) Hospital closed its inpatient behavioral health unit and moved 12 of its beds to Trinity Health Ann Arbor.

65. Danbury, Conn.-based Nuvance Health closed Thompson House, a 100-bed rehabilitation facility in Rhinebeck, N.Y., and laid off its 102 employees, effective April 12.

66. Holly Springs, Miss.-based Alliance HealthCare System began transitioning to rural emergency hospital status March 31, meaning it will end all inpatient care services.

67. MercyOne North Iowa closed its hospice facility in Mason City on April 17 amid industry pressures of inflation and high labor costs.

68. Brewer, Maine-based Northern Light Health is no longer providing cataract, glaucoma and oculoplastic surgeries at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

69. Plymouth, Ind.-based St. Joseph Health System closed its New Beginnings Birthplace center because it has been unable to attract an obstetrician. It also closed its OB-GYN office March 31.

70. Springfield, Mass.-based Baystate Health and medical services provider Shields Health closed their urgent care clinic locations in Feeding Hills, Longmeadow and Westfield, Mass., on March 31.

71. Palomar Medical Center Poway (Calif.), part of Escondido, Calif.-based Palomar Health, closed its labor and delivery unit, at least temporarily, in June.

72. A combination of a loss of pediatricians, changing demographics and some of the strictest abortion laws in the country forced Sandpoint, Idaho-based Bonner General Hospital to end obstetrics services.

73. Cabell Huntington (W.Va.) Hospital, part of Mountain Health Network, closed its CHH Surgery Center on April 28 and is phasing out its home health services to better align its resources and reduce costs amid financial headwinds.

74. The only hospital in Manitowoc, Wis., a city of nearly 35,000 — Froedtert Holy Family Memorial Hospital — stopped all obstetrics care June 1.

75. Citing a lack of provider coverage, Ocean Springs, Miss.-based Singing River Health System said it would end obstetric services, which include labor and delivery, at Singing River Gulfport (Miss.), at least temporarily. The move became effective April 1.

76. Astria Toppenish (Wash.) Hospital is one of many rural hospitals closing labor and delivery care due to costs, creating maternity deserts in areas that need care most.

77. Cleveland-based University Hospitals ended labor and delivery services at UH Lake West in Willoughby, Ohio, on April 15. The hospital said services were consolidated at TriPoint in Concord Township, about 15 miles away.

78. Jefferson, Mo.-based Capital Region Medical Center closed two clinics in Holts Summit and St. Elizabeth, Mo., on April 15.

79. Trinity Health Muskegon (Mich.) announced plans to temporarily close a 30-bed surgical floor due to staffing shortages.

80. St. Mark's Medical Center in La Grange, Texas, cut nearly half its staff and various services as it looks to survive amid significant financial challenges. Service cuts include inpatient and surgical services, post-acute skilled rehab care, its orthopedic clinic, speech therapy and ambulatory care.

81. OhioHealth's Shelby Hospital stopped providing maternity services Feb. 28. Maternity services are provided 13 miles away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.

82. Arcata, Calif.-based Mad River Community Hospital cut 27 jobs as it suspends its home health services program. The program will be suspended upon the completion of services to the hospital's existing patients, which was expected to be in April.

83. Oroville (Calif.) Hospital closed Golden Valley Home Health, the hospital's home health business.

84. Ascension Providence Hospital-Southfield (Mich.) ended midwifery services in February.

85. Rumford (Maine) Hospital closed its maternity program March 31 after 97 years in service.