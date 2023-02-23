Missouri hospital closing 2 clinics

Jefferson, Mo.-based Capital Region Medical Center will close two clinics in Holts Summit and St. Elizabeth, Mo., effective April 15, according to the News Tribune.

The closures are part of a strategic plan to combat increasing financial pressures and to ensure "we continue to deliver high quality, compassionate, community-based care for decades to come," CRMC President Gaspare Calvaruso said in a news release.

CRMC said it will reach out to affected patients in the coming weeks to help them find care at other locations.

The hospital expects providers at affected clinics will move to other facilities within the system, where they have already been providing care, according to the report.