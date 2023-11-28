Indiana system shuts down multiple urgent care clinics

Valparaiso, Ind.-based Northwest Health will close two of its urgent care clinics in Portage and Valparaiso on Dec. 1, Hometown News Now reported Nov. 28.

Northwest Health spokesperson Kelly Credit told the publication that employees affected by the clinic closures are being offered other positions within the system.

"We continually review how patients access our services as well as opportunities to operate more effectively to meet community needs," Ms. Credit said.

There are currently no plans to shut down the system's urgent care clinics in La Porte and Michigan City.