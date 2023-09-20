IU Health hospital to end inpatient, emergency services

IU Health Blackford Hospital in Hartford City, Ind., will no longer offer inpatient and emergency department services, effective Oct. 1.

In a statement Sept. 6, the hospital, part of Indianapolis-based IU Health, cites lower patient volume as a contributing factor.

"We are seeing fewer people coming to us for inpatient care and our patient volume projections are not favorable," the statement reads. "However, we remain committed to providing a high level of services for the long term, aligned with what the community has shown us they need."

The hospital said inpatient and emergency department services will close permanently at 11:59 p.m. Oct. 1, and most employees who work in affected departments will have opportunities for other roles within IU Health.

IU Health Blackford will still offer an array of services, including primary care, specialty care, the Healthy Beginnings pre- and postnatal care program, imaging, ultrasound, physical therapy, lab specimen collection, retail pharmacy and IU Health Lifeline ambulance services.

"Moving forward we will continue to explore future growth opportunities within primary care and specialty care," the hospital said.









