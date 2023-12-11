PeaceHealth to shutter clinic

PeaceHealth will close its Lacamas Clinic in Camas, Wash., on Dec. 15.

The Vancouver, Wash.-based health system made the decision "to maintain an optimal healing environment for all clinic patients," it said in a Dec. 11 news release shared with Becker's.

Lacamas Clinic providers are relocating to other clinic spaces and will resume seeing patients on Dec. 18, according to PeaceHealth.

Jordan Albrich, MD, will relocate to PeaceHealth Fisher's Landing Clinic. Ben Panther and Sydney Spring, both physician assistants, will relocate to PeaceHealth Union Station Clinic. Michael Fong, DO, will open PeaceHealth Mill Plain Dermatology Clinic at a newly acquired space in Vancouver. The Fisher's Landing and Union Station clinics are also in Vancouver.

"Our focus is to ensure there is no disruption in patient care," Richelle Bagdasarian, vice president of PeaceHealth Medical Group Operations, said in the release. "We made the decision that this move is necessary in order to provide the best environment to care for patients."

PeaceHealth is a nonprofit Catholic health system with approximately 16,000 caregivers and locations in Washington, Oregon and Alaska.