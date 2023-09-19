Detroit hospital to end outpatient cancer care

Detroit-based DMC Sinai Grace Hospital will close its outpatient cancer clinic as of Oct. 1, according to a Sept. 19 report from the Detroit Free Press.

The next closest clinic to get care for patients affected by the closure is 28 miles away at DMC Huron-Valley Sinai Hospital in Commerce Township, Mich., according to the news outlet.

In a statement, a spokesperson from DMC told the Detroit Free Press that "after careful consideration and review of community patient preferences, DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital will transition outpatient oncology services including infusion therapy and radiation oncology to nearby cancer programs, effective October 1. This will enable the hospital to reinvest our resources in a way that best meets the greatest needs of the community we serve."

The health system noted in the statement that it is working to coordinate a continuation of care for patients at the Karmanos Cancer Institute at the DMC Harper University Hospital campus. Its human resources department is also working with affected employees to find new positions at other Sinai Grace Hospitals or DMC facilities.