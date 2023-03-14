West Virginia hospital to close ASC, cut home health services

Cabell Huntington (W.Va.) Hospital, part of Mountain Health Network, will close its CHH Surgery Center, effective April 28, and phase out its home health services over the next 90 days to better align its resources and reduce costs amid financial headwinds.

Surgeries previously performed at the outpatient surgery center will be scheduled at Cabell Huntington and St. Mary's Medical Center, or Three Gables Surgery Center in Proctorville, Ohio.

Cabell Huntington is no longer accepting new home health patients, but will assist with referrals to other providers in the region. The hospital will continue to serve existing patients through June 10 and will connect any who require longer-term home care with other providers.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has left healthcare systems across the country with lingering operational challenges that require they reexamine the way they deliver care," COO Tim Martin said in a March 10 news release. "Both home health and the surgery center have had declining patient volumes over the past few years and these steps are being taken only after numerous attempts to reverse that downward trend."

Cabell Huntington said it will work with all 78 employees, across both departments, to transition to one of its more than 200 open positions.