California hospital closes home health services business

Oroville (Calif.) Hospital is closing Golden Valley Home Health, the hospital's home health business, the Enterprise-Record reported Feb. 12.

The hospital will transfer rehab therapists into the hospital and outpatient clinics. Golden Valley employees were told that the reason for the closure was because "home health was not profitable."

Golden Valley employees who spoke to the Enterprise-Record expressed concern about all employees being transitioned to the hospital. The hospital did not respond to the newspaper for comment.