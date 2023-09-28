North Carolina hospital to end labor, delivery services

Dunn, N.C.-based Betsy Johnson Hospital, part of two-hospital system Harnett Health, will end labor and delivery services Oct. 15.

The health system has faced "a range of challenges common to the healthcare industry" over the past few years, according to a Sept. 28 news release from its parent company, Fayetteville, N.C.-based Cape Fear Valley Health. Those challenges include financial and recruitment struggles, plus a declining demand for maternity services.

The health system's obstetrics and gynecology prenatal clinic will remain open, and expectant mothers who planned to deliver at Betsy Johnson Hospital will receive care at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville.