Trinity to close New York home health agency, lay off 63

The in-home care arm of Syracuse, N.Y.-based St. Joseph's Health, part of Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health, is shutting down October 23, pending the discharge of all patients.

The closure of St. Joseph's Health at Home includes the termination of 71 employees, according to public filings from July 25. Mark McPherson, president and CEO of Trinity Health At Home, told Becker's in a statement that 63 full and part-time positions are being eliminated, while the remaining eight were contingent positions. He noted the company is hopeful the affected individuals will apply to open positions within Trinity Health.

Mr. McPherson said the move is part of a larger effort to address challenges facing the health system, including declining patient volumes, high-cost staffing contracts and rising supply costs.

"Additionally, we are working closely with our regulatory bodies to ensure a smooth transition of care for our patients. The 250 patients currently receiving care with our agency can complete their plan of care over the next 60 days, and if any additional services are needed beyond the 60-day period, we will transition care to an alternative certified home care provider," he said.