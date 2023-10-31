Ascension Via Christi to close Kansas ED

Ascension Via Christi on Dec. 20 will cease operations at its emergency department in Fort Scott, Kan., which has seen a steady decline in patient visits and its overall average daily census.

This decision comes after an analysis of trend data, patient census and the challenges and opportunities facing this facility, according to the health system.

"After exploring the options available, it was clear that this was the only option for us," Drew Talbott, president of Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, Kan., said in a statement provided to Becker's. "There are other providers in the region positioned to serve the residents of Fort Scott and neighboring communities. These providers will help us ensure continuity of care for our patients as we approach closure."

In Kansas, Ascension Via Christi operates seven hospitals and almost 80 other sites of care and employs about 6,200 people. The Catholic health system said that it is committed to supporting employees, patients and the community through this transition.