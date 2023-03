Mississippi hospital to end inpatient services as last attempt at remaining open

Holly Springs, Miss.-based Alliance HealthCare System is transitioning to rural emergency hospital status, meaning it will end all inpatient care services, Mississippi Today reported March 31.

Alliance is Mississippi's first hospital to transition to rural emergency hospital status in exchange for monthly payments from the federal government.

Rural emergency status is a step below critical access hospitals, which must have 25 or fewer inpatient beds.

The hospital has already begun working with Tupelo-based North Mississippi Medical Center to transfer patients, according to Mississippi Today.

Mississippi has 38 rural hospitals at risk of closure.