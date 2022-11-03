631 rural hospitals at risk of closure by state

Across the U.S., a total of 631 rural hospitals — or about 30 percent of all rural hospitals — are at risk of closing in the immediate or near future due to persistent financial losses on patient services, inadequate revenues to cover expenses, and low financial reserves, according to a report from the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform.
More than 200 of the rural hospitals in the report are identified as being at immediate risk of closure. These hospitals were losing money on patient services before the COVID-19 pandemic, and they did not have sufficient resources to cover those losses, according to the report.
Here are the numbers and percentage of rural hospitals at risk as of October 2022, based on the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform analysis:
Alabama
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 29 (60 percent)
Alaska
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 4 (31 percent)
Arizona
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 3 (18 percent)
Arkansas
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 22 (46 percent)
California
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 13 (24 percent)
Colorado
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 7 (17 percent)
Connecticut
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 2 (67 percent)
Delaware
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 0 (0 percent)
Florida
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 8 (38 percent)
Georgia
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 21 (32 percent)
Hawaii
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 9 (75 percent)
Idaho
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 2 (7 percent)
Illinois
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 13 (18 percent)
Indiana
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 11 (21 percent)
Iowa
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 22 (24 percent)
Kansas
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 55 (53 percent)
Kentucky
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 13 (18 percent)
Louisana
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 14 (27 percent)
Maine
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 9 (36 percent)
Maryland
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 0 (0 percent)
Massachusetts
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 1 (20 percent)
Michigan
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 12 (19 percent)
Minnesota
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 15 (16 percent)
Mississippi
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 38 (54 percent)
Missouri
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 20 (35 percent)
Montana
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 12 (23 percent)
Nebraska
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 7 (10 percent)
Nevada
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 4 (31 percent)
New Hampshire
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 2 (12 percent)
New Jersey
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 0 (0 percent)
New Mexico
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 6 (26 percent)
New York
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 21 (41 percent)
North Carolina
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 10 (19 percent)
North Dakota
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 6 (16 percent)
Ohio
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 10 (14 percent)
Oklahoma
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 33 (46 percent)
Oregon
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 4 (12 percent)
Pennsylvania
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 12 (30 percent)
Rhode Island
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 0 (0 percent)
South Carolina
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 8 (31 percent)
South Dakota
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 8 (18 percent)
Tennessee
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 21 (44 percent)
Texas
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 76 (50 percent)
Utah
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 2 (10 percent)
Vermont
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 3 (23 percent)
Virginia
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 10 (34 percent)
Washington
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 13 (33 percent)
West Virginia
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 7 (27 percent)
Wisconsin
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 5 (7 percent)
Wyoming
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 8 (33 percent)