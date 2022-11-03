631 rural hospitals at risk of closure by state

Across the U.S., a total of 631 rural hospitals — or about 30 percent of all rural hospitals — are at risk of closing in the immediate or near future due to persistent financial losses on patient services, inadequate revenues to cover expenses, and low financial reserves, according to a report from the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform.

More than 200 of the rural hospitals in the report are identified as being at immediate risk of closure. These hospitals were losing money on patient services before the COVID-19 pandemic, and they did not have sufficient resources to cover those losses, according to the report.

Here are the numbers and percentage of rural hospitals at risk as of October 2022, based on the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform analysis:

Alabama

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 29 (60 percent)

Alaska

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 4 (31 percent)

Arizona

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 3 (18 percent)

Arkansas

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 22 (46 percent)

California

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 13 (24 percent)

Colorado

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 7 (17 percent)

Connecticut

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 2 (67 percent)

Delaware

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 0 (0 percent)

Florida

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 8 (38 percent)

Georgia

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 21 (32 percent)

Hawaii

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 9 (75 percent)

Idaho

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 2 (7 percent)

Illinois

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 13 (18 percent)

Indiana

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 11 (21 percent)

Iowa

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 22 (24 percent)

Kansas

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 55 (53 percent)

Kentucky

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 13 (18 percent)

Louisana

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 14 (27 percent)

Maine

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 9 (36 percent)

Maryland

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 0 (0 percent)

Massachusetts

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 1 (20 percent)

Michigan

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 12 (19 percent)

Minnesota

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 15 (16 percent)

Mississippi

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 38 (54 percent)

Missouri

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 20 (35 percent)

Montana

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 12 (23 percent)

Nebraska

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 7 (10 percent)

Nevada

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 4 (31 percent)

New Hampshire

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 2 (12 percent)

New Jersey

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 0 (0 percent)

New Mexico

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 6 (26 percent)

New York

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 21 (41 percent)

North Carolina

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 10 (19 percent)

North Dakota

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 6 (16 percent)

Ohio

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 10 (14 percent)

Oklahoma

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 33 (46 percent)

Oregon

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 4 (12 percent)

Pennsylvania

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 12 (30 percent)

Rhode Island

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 0 (0 percent)

South Carolina

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 8 (31 percent)

South Dakota

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 8 (18 percent)

Tennessee

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 21 (44 percent)

Texas

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 76 (50 percent)

Utah

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 2 (10 percent)

Vermont

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 3 (23 percent)

Virginia

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 10 (34 percent)

Washington

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 13 (33 percent)

West Virginia

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 7 (27 percent)

Wisconsin

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 5 (7 percent)

Wyoming

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 8 (33 percent)