Mississippi hospital to halt labor, delivery services

Citing a lack of provider coverage, Ocean Springs, Miss.-based Singing River Health System said it will end obstetric services, which include labor and delivery, at Singing River Gulfport (Miss.), at least temporarily.

"Like many health systems across the nation, we currently face a shortage of OB physicians. While the decision to suspend services was not something we wanted to do, we are hopeful it is only temporary and that we can reinstate services in the near future," the health system said in a statement shared with Becker's.

The move is effective April 1.

Meanwhile, Singing River will continue to search for long-term solutions to bring back obstetric services to Singing River Gulfport.

Affected workers will retain their employment within Singing River Health System.

Singing River, which is also looking for a potential buyer, is a three-hospital system with locations in Ocean Springs, Pascagoula and Gulfport, Miss.