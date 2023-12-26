New York hospital closing maternity ward

Smithtown, N.Y.-based St. Catherine of Siena Hospital, part of Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health, is shutting down its maternity ward Feb. 1.

"The voluntary OB/GYN physicians providing maternity care at St. Catherine of Siena Hospital will leave their current employer, and as part of their new contract, will no longer be able to provide maternity care at our hospital," a Catholic Health spokesperson told Becker's in a statement.

Due to changing circumstances, the spokesperson said both St. Catherine and Catholic Health are submitting a proposed closure plan to the New York State Department of Health to end the hospital's maternity service program.

Labor and delivery services have continued to take a hit over the years, with only 45% of U.S. rural hospitals currently offering them.

"Once the closure plan is approved by the DOH, we will work closely with all stakeholders to ensure continuity of care for our valued patients during this transition," the spokesperson said.