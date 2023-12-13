Wellstar to close clinic in shuttered hospital

Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar Health System announced that it is closing Wellstar East Point Health Center, a clinic located in the shuttered Atlanta Medical Center South, in January.

The health system said that it will transition urgent care services to the nearby Southside Medical Center East Point. The Southside center already provides urgent care, but through the Wellstar partnership, it will expand its hours and services, according to a Dec. 12 Wellstar news release.

Wellstar is investing $5 million over the next five years into the Southside urgent care center. The health system ended inpatient and emergency care at Atlanta Medical Center South in May 2022.