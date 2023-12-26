Wisconsin hospital suspends surgical services

Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System is indefinitely pausing surgical services at its hospital in Stevens Point, Wis., the Stevens Point Journal first reported Dec. 22.

Marshfield Medical Center-River Region Stevens Point Campus will end surgical services Dec. 29, a hospital spokesperson confirmed to Becker's. The decision comes after a review of resources and services offered at the campus.

"When it comes to providing healthcare services in rural communities, especially in today's environment, it requires organizations to continually review and adjust what and how care is delivered," a spokesperson for Marshfield Clinic told Becker's.

No staff positions will be eliminated as a result of the change, and all other hospital departments will continue to provide care as normal.

"We are working closely with patients and staff to transition as efficiently as possible," the spokesperson said. "We continuously review our staffing and services and will determine when we may offer surgical services in Stevens Point in the future."