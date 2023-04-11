Yale New Haven Hospital closes ED annex

Yale New Haven Hospital "ceased use" of its emergency use annex April 11 amid discussions to extend its Certificate of Occupancy.

"For more than a month, the hospital leadership has been working with city and state officials to obtain an extension of the Certificate of Occupancy for the annex due to the continuing high volume of patients," a spokesperson for the New Haven, Conn.-based hospital told Becker's. "[Yale New Haven Hospital] leaders will be meeting with state and city officials and are optimistic we will come to a resolution. The adult and pediatric ED remain open and fully functional."

The annex was created as a "temporary patient care structure" to "accommodate 35 emergency patients with less-serious illnesses or injuries who will likely be discharged from the ED after treatment," the hospital said in a December 2021 news release.

The annex opened in February 2022, according to NBC Connecticut.