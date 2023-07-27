StarMed shutters 2 locations with little notice, leaving some patients scrambling

Charlotte, N.C.-based StarMed Healthcare announced it was closing two satellite locations July 19, and patients trying to reschedule have hit nothing but dead ends, ABC affiliate WBTV reported July 27.

One patient told WBTV that he's been attempting to contact his physician, who worked at one of the closed facilities, for a week to reschedule his appointment and get a prescription refill. However, his calls have gone unanswered and he's been unable to leave a message. The news outlet found others going to the center to find it locked with a sign that reads "closed until further notice."

Patients have expressed frustration that they were not warned that facilities would close or given a way to continue services or reschedule appointments. For many, StarMed is the only affordable healthcare option, according to the report.

StarMed announced on its Twitter page that, "We're refocusing our resources on our flagship location on Tuckaseegee Rd and our new South Blvd location opening in December. East and Gastonia patients are welcome to transfer care to those locations. We're committed to serving our community."

In the July 19 announcement, CEO Michael Estramonte also said the system laid off 15 employees, or 10 percent of the workforce, as the centers shift from primary and urgent care to primary care, NBC affiliate WCNC reported.