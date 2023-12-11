Arkansas health system to shutter some clinics, services

North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison, Ark., is closing some care locations amid rising costs, KY3 reported Dec. 1.

The health system will close two clinics in Marshall and Lead Hill, Ark., along with one of its two urgent care centers. It will also end services at its inpatient geriatric behavioral health unit.

These closures took 18 months to evaluate, but were ultimately deemed necessary due to rising labor and medication costs, the health system's President and CEO Sammie Cribbs Robberson, MSN, APRN told the news station.

All patients affected by the closure will have access to telemedicine services or providers in Harrison, according to the health system.