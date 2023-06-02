Indiana hospital ending heart transplant services

Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Lutheran Hospital is closing its heart transplant and inpatient burn units due to low patient volumes.

In 2022, ten patients received a heart transplant, and in 2023 only one transplant has been performed, according to a June 2 hospital release. The heart transplant staff are immediately transferring patients on the waitlist for a new heart to nearby transplant centers.

"Our long-term strategy is focused on services that patients are using most," CEO Clyde Wood said in the release. "We remain committed to being an innovative leader in heart care as we have talented teams specializing in medical cardiology, advanced cardiac catheterizations, STEMI services for acute heart attacks, electrophysiology, heart surgery, advanced heart failure and other cardiovascular conditions. Lutheran Hospital also holds numerous accreditations from the American College of Cardiology including their highest honor — the HeartCARE Center National Distinction of Excellence."

Effective June 2, the inpatient burn unit will no longer accept new patients. Current patients will be evaluated and transferred to other treatment centers if care is required after July 1. Emergency burn care will continue, according to the release.