MercyOne to close another clinic

West Des Moines, Iowa-based MercyOne is shuttering another family medicine clinic — this time in Urbandale, Iowa, the Des Moines Register reported Dec. 20.

Earlier this year, the health system shared plans to shutter its family medicine and specialty care clinic in Albert Lea, Minn., on Dec. 31, citing challenges with workforce recruitment and difficulty navigating regulatory practices across state lines.

The Urbandale clinic will close due to "structural challenges with the current building, paired with ongoing financial challenges facing healthcare," according to a statement from MercyOne spokesperson Todd Mizener.

Providers will be relocated to other MercyOne locations in the Des Moines area, Mr. Mizener said. He did not provide a date for the closure.

Last year, MercyOne was acquired by Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health, the sixth-largest health system in the United States by bed count.