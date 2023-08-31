MercyOne to close only Minnesota location

West Des Moines, Iowa-based MercyOne will shutter its Albert Lea clinic on Dec. 31, eliminating its only facility in the state of Minnesota.

The decision to close the family medicine and specialty care clinic comes despite "extended efforts" to keep it open, according to an Aug. 30 community update from MercyOne.

"MercyOne must reduce costs and redistribute resources to ensure we can continue to fulfill our mission to provide high-quality patient care," the update read. "The global pandemic, an increasingly challenging workforce recruitment environment and navigating differences in regulatory clinical practice crossing into Minnesota have created unsurmountable barriers."

"These decisions are one part of an overall plan to address the economic realities of the fundamental shift in healthcare post-pandemic," the system continued.

The decision comes at a time of change for MercyOne. It was acquired by Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health last fall and combined with Davenport, Iowa-based Genesis Health System in March. As a result, MercyOne transitioned to a new three-division operating model and redesigned some leadership structures, according to a July 24 news release.

The Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition will hold a public meeting on Sept. 5 to discuss next steps for the community, the Albert Lea Tribune reported.