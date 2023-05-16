OSF to reopen 1 birth center, close another

Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare is reopening its Danville birthing center in September and closing its labor and delivery services at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana.

The center is reopening "now that we have new providers and a plan to care for our youngest patients and their parents, we are ready to resume services for obstetrics and newborn care in Danville," Ned Hill, president of OSF Sacred Heart, said in a May 16 hospital news release.

OSF plans to file with state regulators for permission to discontinue obstetrics at its Blessed Beginnings Birthing Center in Urbana. The decision was based on a number of factors, including access to care, travel time to hospitals and vulnerable populations, staffing challenges and ability to recruit, according to the release.

Starting September labor and delivery patients will be redirected to OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville or OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington, Ill. The exact date in September has not been determined, according to the report.