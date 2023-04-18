Oregon system closes midwifery unit less than 4 years after launch

Springfield, Ore.-based McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center is to close a maternity health practice less than four years after launching the in-house program, according to the Lund Report.

The for-profit McKenzie-Willamette hospital says the 11-employee midwifery program is "unsustainable," according to the report.

The unit is now slated to close July 7, according to a KLCC report. McKenzie Midwives and Lactation Services opened in 2019 after Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth's Nurse Midwifery Birth Center closed, the report said.