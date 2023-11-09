Minnesota hospital lays off 30 as nursing home closes

Cloquet, Minn.-based Community Memorial Hospital is laying off 30 staff at a nursing home it operates on the hospital campus.

A hospital spokesperson confirmed the numbers to Becker's and said the hospital would seek to employ the affected staff in other facilities. Residents will be housed elsewhere by the end of the month, she said.

The hospital is closing the Sunnyside Health Care Center because of the "nationwide" financial problems such facilities are facing, the spokesperson said.

Community Memorial Hospital opened in 1958 as a 76-bed hospital and employs approximately 400 people, according to its website.